Joby Aviation to expand Ohio presence through Resonant Sciences purchase

Joby Aviation, the company that plans to make air taxis in the Miami Valley, is buying a Beavercreek-based defense contractor.

BEAVERCREEK — Joby Aviation, the company that plans to make air taxis in the Miami Valley, is buying a Beavercreek-based defense contractor.

News Center 7’s John Bedell was in Greene County on Tuesday to talk to both companies about what the move means for jobs in the Dayton region.

Resonant Services is a defense contractor that makes things like aircraft structures, antennas, and specialty electronics for the U.S. military. They also make a radar measurement system for the Pentagon, which is thoroughly a Miami Valley product.

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Micah North, CEO of Resonant Sciences, said, “Our partner is Yaskawa Motoman in Springboro, and they make the arm, but everything else is here.”

North is one of the founders of Resonant Sciences in Beavercreek. And it was just bought by Joby Aviation.

JoeBen Bevirt, Founder and CEO of Joby Aviation, said, “We think bringing our two sets of technologies together, we can make some very strategically important next-generation aircraft.”

News Center 7 profiled JoeBen Bevirt’s company for years and visited their offices in California in February 2025.

During the trip to the Monterey Bay area in California, News Center 7’s John Bedell got rare and exclusive access with Joby in a series of reports and saw a brief test flight of one of their air taxis.

With the sale of Resonant Sciences to Joby Aviation, Resonant will keep its name and branding, and focus on the work Joby does to support the defense industry.

Meanwhile, Joby will focus on the commercial application of its air taxis.

News Center 7 asked the leaders of both companies what the sale will mean for local jobs. Both said it will mean more job opportunities.

“We’re going to hire more, we’re going to grow more,” North said. “We think there’s immense opportunity as we continue to scale our business here,” Bevirt said.

Resonant Sciences is already in the middle of an expansion we first reported on last fall. Construction is expected to be finished with a building that’s a little bigger than two football fields at the end of this year or early next year.

The deal with Joby Aviation is expected to close in the first half of 2027.

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