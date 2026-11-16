Joe Burrow, Bengals dominate Steelers on Sunday Night Football

CINCINNATI — Joe Burrow continued his stellar play for the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday night.

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He threw for 409 yards and 4 touchdowns as the Bengals beat the Pittsburgh Steelers, 38-18, at Paycor Stadium.

Cincinnati never trailed the Steelers in front of a national audience on NBC’s Sunday Night Football.

The Bengals move into sole possession of first place in the AFC North. They improve to 7-2.

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Evan McPherson’s 24-yard field goal gave Cincinnati a 3-0 lead after one quarter.

The Bengals put the game away in the second quarter. Burrow threw three touchdown passes to three different receivers. Drew Sample caught a 3-yard pass to put them up 10-0 with 14:47 left in the first half.

Chase Brown hauled in a 2-yard pass with 5:28 remaining until halftime to extend it to 17-0.

Right before halftime, Dohnte Meyers caught a 15-yard touchdown to increase it to 24-3.

Chase Brown caught his second touchdown pass in the third quarter to expand it to 31-3.

Semaje Perine added a 1-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter to cap the Bengals’ night.

Ja’Marr Chase caught 11 passes for 231 yards.

Cincinnati plays at Washington on Nov. 23 for Monday Night Football.

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