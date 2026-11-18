Joe Burrow earns second Player of the Week honor this season

CINCINNATI, OHIO - NOVEMBER 15: Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals throws a pass against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the first quarter at Paycor Stadium on November 15, 2026 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Jeff Dean/Getty Images)

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has again been named the AFC Offensive Player of the Week.

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Burrow earned the honor for his Week 10 performance against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday night, leading the Bengals to a 38- 18 win over their division rivals.

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The quarterback completed 79.5 of his pass attempts, racking up 409 yards and four touchdowns. He also had a passer rating of 135.7.

Sunday’s performance extends Burrow’s streak of at least four combined passing and rushing touchdowns to five consecutive games. He joins Pro Football Hall of Famer Peyton Manning as the only quarterback to do so.

Burrow also joins Russell Wilson as the only two players in NFL history with three touchdown passes and a passer rating of 115 or higher in five consecutive games.

This marks the second time this season that Burrow has received the AFC Offensive Player of the Week honors. He also got it for his Week 7 performance.

The NFL noted that this is Burrow’s 10th time receiving the award. With that, he passes Boomer Esiason for the most Player of the Week awards by a Bengals player.

Burrow is back on the field on Monday night when the Bengals take on the Washington Commanders.

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