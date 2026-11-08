Joe Burrow overpowers Falcons as Bengals win in Madrid

MADRID, SPAIN — The Cincinnati Bengals got an outstanding performance from their star quarterback on Sunday.
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Joe Burrow threw for 271 yards and three touchdowns as the Bengals beat the Atlanta Falcons, 34-17, at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain.
Ja’Marr Chase caught 10 passes for 155 yards and a touchdown. Tee Higgins had five catches, including two scores.
Cincinnati improves to 6-2 overall.
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The Falcons took a 7-0 lead as Michael Penix Jr. found Charlie Woerner for a 1-yard touchdown. The Bengals responded as Burrow threw a 47-yard touchdown pass to Chase to even the score at 7-7.
Nick Folk made a 31-yard field goal to give Atlanta a 10-7 advantage after one quarter.
Burrow’s 1-yard touchdown run put Cincinnati ahead, 14-10. Higgins’ 4-yard touchdown catch and Evan McPherson’s 57-yard field goal extended it to 24-10 at halftime.
Bijan Robinson’s 1-yard touchdown run cut the deficit to 24-17. But the Bengals answered as the Burrow found Higgins for an 8-yard touchdown to extend it to 31-17.
McPherson capped the scoring with a 43-yard field goal.
Burrow went 24-of-29 for 271 yards and three touchdowns. The Bengals also ran for 123 yards.
Cincinnati hosts Pittsburgh on Nov. 15 at Paycor Stadium for Sunday Night Football.
Kickoff is at 8:20 p.m.
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