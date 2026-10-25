Joe Burrow throws 4 TD passes as Bengals blank Ravens in 2nd half

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) throws the ball during the second half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens in Baltimore, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

BALTIMORE, MD — The Cincinnati Bengals rebounded from a dismal first half to soundly beat the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday.

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The Bengals shut out the Ravens in the second half in a 35-13 win at M&T Stadium.

Joe Burrow threw four second-half touchdown passes. Tee Higgins caught six passes for 148 yards and a touchdown.

Baltimore starting quarterback Lamar Jackson missed his third straight due to an ankle injury.

Cincinnati improves to 4-2 overall.

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The Ravens jumped ahead early. Zay Flowers caught a screen pass and ran 48 yards for a touchdown to take a 7-0 lead.

Tyler Loop made two second-quarter field goals as Baltimore led 13-0 at halftime. The Ravens held the ball for over 22 minutes in the first half.

The Bengals went 66 yards on the first drive after halftime, which Joe Burrow capped with a 6-yard touchdown pass to Mike Gesicki.

Baltimore went three-and-out on its first second-half possession. Burrow found Higgins for a 13-yard touchdown pass, putting Cincinnati up 14-13.

The Ravens drove to the Cincinnati 12, but Huntley threw an incomplete pass on fourth-and-2. The Bengals drove 88 yards and extended the lead to 21-13 on a Samaje Perine’s 1-yard run.

Burrow threw touchdown passes to Ja’Marr Chase and Drew Sample to cap the scoring.

He completed 22-of-30 passes for 292 yards and four scores. Chase caught five passes for 62 yards.

Cincinnati’s next game is Nov. 1 against the Tennessee Titans.

Kickoff is at 1 p.m. at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati. Channel 7 will broadcast the game.

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