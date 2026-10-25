Joe Burrow throws 4 TD passes as Bengals blank Ravens in 2nd half

BALTIMORE, MD — The Cincinnati Bengals rebounded from a dismal first half to soundly beat the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday.
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The Bengals shut out the Ravens in the second half in a 35-13 win at M&T Stadium.
Joe Burrow threw four second-half touchdown passes. Tee Higgins caught six passes for 148 yards and a touchdown.
Baltimore starting quarterback Lamar Jackson missed his third straight due to an ankle injury.
Cincinnati improves to 4-2 overall.
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The Ravens jumped ahead early. Zay Flowers caught a screen pass and ran 48 yards for a touchdown to take a 7-0 lead.
Tyler Loop made two second-quarter field goals as Baltimore led 13-0 at halftime. The Ravens held the ball for over 22 minutes in the first half.
The Bengals went 66 yards on the first drive after halftime, which Joe Burrow capped with a 6-yard touchdown pass to Mike Gesicki.
Baltimore went three-and-out on its first second-half possession. Burrow found Higgins for a 13-yard touchdown pass, putting Cincinnati up 14-13.
The Ravens drove to the Cincinnati 12, but Huntley threw an incomplete pass on fourth-and-2. The Bengals drove 88 yards and extended the lead to 21-13 on a Samaje Perine’s 1-yard run.
Burrow threw touchdown passes to Ja’Marr Chase and Drew Sample to cap the scoring.
He completed 22-of-30 passes for 292 yards and four scores. Chase caught five passes for 62 yards.
Cincinnati’s next game is Nov. 1 against the Tennessee Titans.
Kickoff is at 1 p.m. at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati. Channel 7 will broadcast the game.
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