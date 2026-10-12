Joe Burrow throws 4 TDs as Bengals win in Miami

MIAMI GARDENS, FL — Joe Burrow helped the Cincinnati Bengals get back on the winning track on Sunday.

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The Bengals star quarterback threw four touchdown passes in a 31-24 win over the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.

Safety Jordan Battle also had a pair of interceptions.

Ja’Marr Chase caught six passes for 77 yards and a touchdown. He also hauled in a one-handed, highlight-reel touchdown in the third quarter.

Cincinnati enters the bye week with a 3-2 record.

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Dohnte Meyers returned the game’s opening kickoff 81 yards to the Dolphins’ 10-yard line. Three plays later, Burrow found Mike Gesicki in the end zone for a four-yard touchdown pass as the Bengals led 7-0.

Ollie Gordon II capped an 11-play, 60-yard drive with a one-yard touchdown run to tie it at 7-7 after one quarter.

Burrow threw two touchdown passes in the second quarter. The first was to Semaje Perine, and the other was to Tanner Hudson right before halftime. Cincinnati led, 21-7, at halftime.

Late in the third quarter, Burrow threw a deep pass to Chase. He secured the ball with one arm as he fell into the end zone for his fourth touchdown catch of the season. It expanded the advantage to 28-10 after three quarters.

The Dolphins added two fourth-quarter touchdowns. But the onside kick went out of bounds with 45 seconds remaining, and the Cincinnati ran out the clock.

The Bengals’ next game is Oct. 25 when they play in Baltimore.

Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m.

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