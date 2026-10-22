John Anderson, ‘Straight Tequila Night,’ ‘Swingin’ country singer, dies at 71

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - OCTOBER 19: John Anderson performs onstage during the Medallion Ceremony for the Class of 2025 at Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum on October 19, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum)

TENNESSEE — John Anderson, a country music singer-songwriter, whose hits included “Wild and Blue,” “Swingin,’” “Black Sheep,” “Straight Tequila Night,” and “Money in the Bank,” has died at 71.

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His family announced the news on his official social media accounts.

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They wrote the following statement:

“It is with the heaviest of hearts that we share the passing of our beloved husband, father, grandfather, and best friend.

“To the world, he was a gifted country music singer whose voice and songs touched countless lives. To us, he was so much more. He was the heart of our family, the one who made us laugh, loved us fiercely, and made every ordinary moment feel special.

“We are completely heartbroken.

“His music will live on, but for us, his greatest legacy will always be the love he gave his family and the memories we will carry with us forever.

“Please keep our family in your thoughts and prayers as we grieve this unimaginable loss.”

Anderson’s biggest and most iconic hit is “Swingin’”. It was released in 1983.

“Straight Tequila Night” was released in 1991. It reached number one on the country charts in the United States and Canada.

The Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum called Anderson “a one-of-a-kind stylist.”

“Whether borrowing inspiration from Lefty Frizzell or the Florida swamp land, he brought creative soul to the world,” said Kyle Young, Country Music Hall of Fame CEO. “John famously gave life to Billy Joe Shaver’s lyric, ‘I’m just an old chunk of coal, but I’ll be a diamond someday.’ He was already a diamond then, and a diamond he always will be.”

“John Anderson (1954–2026) was a one-of-a-kind stylist. Whether borrowing inspiration from Lefty Frizzell or the Florida swamp land, he brought creative soul to the world. John famously gave life to Billy Joe Shaver’s lyric, ‘I’m just an old chunk of coal, but I’ll be a diamond… pic.twitter.com/8IWmKwVXWy — Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum (@countrymusichof) October 22, 2026

Anderson was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2024.

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