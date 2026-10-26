John Legend set to headline Dayton rally with Sherrod Brown, Dr. Amy Acton

DAYTON — In just over an hour, local EGOT winner John Legend will headline a rally in Dayton with Senate candidate Sherrod Brown and Gubernatorial candidate Dr. Amy Acton.

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With high early voter turnout, both parties are focusing on engaging voters in the final push to Election Day.

Ohio is in the spotlight as a battleground state.

News Center 7 spoke with Acton earlier this month; she said getting people out to vote is critical.

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At recent republican rallies, Gubernatorial candidate Vivek Ramaswamy shared a similar message about voter engagement.

Recent polling shows democrats with the edge in races for the House, Senate, and governor’s office.

Voters waiting to get inside spoke to News Center 7 about the change they want to see.

“We need a big change. A big change! And I’m hoping that this is going to help them too,” Danny Finchum said. “For one thing, seeing what they can do to try to bring prices down, and that’s not going to be easy no matter who’s in.”

Voters tell me they want to hear about key issues and see turnover in Congress this November.

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