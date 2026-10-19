Joshua Alert issued for missing autistic teen

DAYTON — A Joshua Alert has been issued for a missing Dayton teen with autism.

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The Dayton Police Department issued a Joshua Alert for Montgomery, Butler, Clark, Darke, Greene, Miami, Preble, and Warren Counties for a missing 16-year-old girl.

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Americus Phillips was last seen on Monday on Oakridge Drive in Dayton, Ohio.

Phillips is a white female, age 16, is 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighs 210 pounds, and has blonde hair and brown eyes,

She was last seen wearing blue leggings, a white sweater, a tan jacket, a black shirt, black boots, and wearing glasses,

Americus is a high-functioning Autistic and law enforcement is concerned for her safety.

If you see Americus, call 911 or the Dayton Police Department at 937-333-1070.

A Joshua Alert, named in honor of Joshua Al-Lateef Jr., an autistic non-verbal child who was reported missing in November 2024, is a statewide notification for missing children with a diagnosed developmental disability.

It allows law enforcement to ensure that the public is quickly informed and engaged in search efforts.

House Bill 359, the “Joshua Alert” bill, was signed by Ohio Governor Mike DeWine in June 2026.

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