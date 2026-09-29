Judge approves motion to dismiss some charges against Caleb Flynn

Caleb Flynn appears in court on Sept. 28, 2026

MIAMI COUNTY — Two counts against Caleb Flynn have been officially dismissed.

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As News Center 7 previously reported, prosecutors filed a motion on Monday afternoon to dismiss two misdemeanor counts of intimidation of an attorney, victim, or witness in a criminal case.

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A court document filed Tuesday morning showed the Miami County Court of Common Pleas Judge Jeannine Pratt approved dismissing the charges without prejudice.

Both the prosecution and defense rested their cases on Monday afternoon.

Closing arguments began around 9 a.m. on Tuesday.

News Center 7 will have continuing coverage on the trial as closing arguments continue and as the jury deliberations begin.

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