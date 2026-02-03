Judge blocks plan to end protected status of Haitians; what’s next

SPRINGFIELD — Nobody can take action to detain or deport any member of the Haitian community in the Miami Valley after a ruling from a federal judge.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

News Center 7’s Mike Campbell is following this story. He will have the latest LIVE on News Center 7 at 5:00.

An estimated 15,000 Haitian refugees settled in Springfield when they received Temporary Protected Status (TPS).

The TPS was scheduled to end tonight until a decision by a federal judge in Washington, D.C., which freezes the TPS in place.

This story will be updated.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group