Judge issues ruling on some pretrial motions before Caleb Flynn murder trial starts

A judge in Miami County issued rulings on some pretrial motions before the murder trial of Caleb Flynn begins on Thursday.

Judge issues ruling on some pretrial motions before Caleb Flynn murder trial starts

MIAMI COUNTY — UPDATE: Sept. 14, 2026 @ 4:15 p.m.:

On Monday afternoon, Judge Pratt ruled on the following:

Separation of Witnesses: The judge heard arguments on the separation of witnesses from both the defense and the state but will make her final decision in writing before the trial.

Recording of court proceedings: State and defense attorneys, along with an attorney for the local news organizations, agreed that the juveniles will not be shown on video during their testimony, but can record the audio of their testimony. Also, all agreed that the adults can be shown on video and audio.

INITIAL REPORT: Sept. 9, 2026

Prosecutors and the defense held a private conference in Miami County today ahead of Caleb Flynn’s murder trial.

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Both sides talked about questions they’ll have for potential jurors during jury selection next week.

Then they talked about two motions prosecutors filed this morning.

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One asks the court not to allow victims to be recorded during the trial — and asks the court to allow victims to be present during the trial.

The judge also said she expects the defense to ask for separation of witnesses.

That’s common during trials and means that witnesses cannot come into the courtroom during the trial before they’re called to testify — and they cannot share details of their testimony with other witnesses who haven’t taken the stand yet.

The judge said she’ll address all the motions during a hearing Monday afternoon.

Jury selection is scheduled to start in Flynn’s murder trial next Thursday morning, Sept. 17.

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