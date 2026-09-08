Judge orders ICE to halt retaliatory actions against Springfield man

SPRINGFIELD — A federal judge has ordered ICE to stop “taking further threatening, intimidating and retaliatory action” against a Springfield man.

This temporary restraining order will take effect for 14 days and began on Sept. 4, according to court documents.

As News Center 7 previously reported, the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) of Ohio sued seven Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers for allegedly intimidating a Springfield resident.

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In a release, the ACLU of Ohio said Sean Moorman “has been subjected to menacing and intimidation” by ICE officers “in retaliation for exercising his First Amendment right to record them in public.”

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The lawsuit includes several allegations against ICE officers, including that they swerved a vehicle toward Moorman’s car as if to ram him, approached him to take “close-range” photos or scans of his face and vehicle without apparent cause, and blasted a loud horn and repeatedly screamed his name while next to his car on a public street.

It also alleges that three ICE vehicles “pursued, crowded, and boxed him in through a parking lot for an extended period, causing him to send out an ‘SOS’ message to other community members—one of whom suffered similar treatment by (the officers) when he came to help.”

Later, the officers reportedly drove to Moorman’s house and photographed it.

We’ll continue to follow this story and will provide updates as we learn more.

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