Judge orders medical evaluation for man accused of child endangerment

Stephanas Golden pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity to several felonies, including child endangerment.

Boyfriend pleads not guilty by reason of insanity

DAYTON — A man accused of abusing his girlfriend’s children faced a judge on Thursday morning.

Stephanas Golden pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity to several felonies, including child endangerment.

On Thursday, a judge ordered a doctor to evaluate Golden.

News Center 7’s John Bedell was in court on Thursday morning for the hearing and will have the latest developments in this case tonight on News Center 7 starting at 5.

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His girlfriend, Heather Pippen, pleaded guilty to strangulation, endangering children, and obstruction crimes. She will be sentenced later this month.

In April, investigators went to check out a house on Wroe Avenue in Dayton and removed seven children from the home.

Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck, Jr., called the abuse “sadistic.”

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