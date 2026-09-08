Judge Walter Rice concludes historic tenure after nearly 60 years in courts

U.S. District Court Judge Walter Rice is taking on a new phase in his career after spending nearly 60 years working in the court system.

Judge Walter Rice concludes historic tenure after nearly 60 years in courts

DAYTON — U.S. District Court Judge Walter Rice is taking on a new phase in his career after spending nearly 60 years working in the court system.

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Rice was appointed to the federal court by President Jimmy Carter in 1980.

In 2019, the federal courthouse in downtown Dayton was named in his honor following decades of judicial service.

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Throughout his career, Rice presided over countless cases, noting that criminal proceedings in particular stayed with him.

He said his work centered on helping others, finding the greatest satisfaction whenever he could help individuals transform their lives while simultaneously protecting the community.

Rice also observed a major shift in the judicial system over the years, noting a decline in the number of cases going to a jury trial.

Rice voiced concern over the trend away from traditional jury proceedings.

“I’m very concerned with the future of the law because I think unintentionally we are denying access to what I think is the best dispute resolution mechanism in the world,” Rice said.

Looking ahead, Rice plans to continue presiding over naturalization ceremonies at the federal courthouse..

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