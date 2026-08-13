Junior high students to enter new Kettering middle school this year

Junior high students will attend Kettering Fairmont Middle School. The district will combine students from Van Buren Middle School and Kettering Middle School.

Junior high students to enter new Kettering middle school this year

KETTERING — Some Kettering students will see changes this year.

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As reported on News Center 7 Daybreak, students in Grades 6-8 will attend Kettering Fairmont Middle School.

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Kettering City Schools welcomed back freshmen and sophomores at Fairmont High School today. It was also the first day for students in Grades 1-5.

Juniors and seniors return on Friday. Junior high students will attend a new combined middle school.

This comes as the district will combine students from Van Buren Middle School and Kettering Middle School.

Mindy McCarty-Stewart, Kettering City Schools superintendent, is excited and thinks it will be a smooth transition for students.

“To help all of our families navigate arrival and dismissal procedures, specifically at the middle school, we’ve been sending out great communication directly from our co-principals here at the middle school,” she said.

Visit this website to learn about the 2026-27 school year for Kettering City Schools.

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