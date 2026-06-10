Jury awards $12.5M in lawsuit against Ohio nursing home

WEST CHESTER — A jury has reached a verdict in the lawsuit of an 83-year-old woman who died in an Ohio nursing home.

After a nine-day trial, Butler County jurors ruled that Chesterwood Village, also known as Chesterwood Nursing Care Ltd. in West Chester, caused the death of a resident in 2024, according to our news partners, WCPO.

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Janice Combs was admitted to Chesterwood Village in June 2023 for short-term rehab after she fell down the stairs at her home, according to a press release from Eadie Law Firm.

Lawyers said that Combs was blind, but was living independently until she was admitted to Chesterwood Village.

She was checked into a geriatric hospital for evaluation shortly after she was admitted to Chesterwood Village for confusion.

Combs returned to Chesterwood Village nine days later, on June 19, 2023, where she fell two hours after returning.

Chesterwood Village documented the fall, stating that it was a face-first fall from her wheelchair in a common area, with minimal injury, according to their records.

When Combs was evaluated by the West Chester Township Fire Department’s EMS team, they found that she had been dropped in her room.

According to lawyers, that fall was not documented by Chesterwood Village.

The paramedics run report and testimony from the trial said they found Combs had an injury on the back of her head, and there was blood found in her room. '

The lawsuit alleged that Combs was dropped by nursing staff while they were transferring her from her wheelchair to her bed.

Combs was transferred to a hospital where she was diagnosed with a brain bleed, according to lawyers.

Doctors attempted to save her, but she could no longer breathe on her own. Combs was dependent on a ventilator and bedbound until she died in March 2024, according to the lawsuit.

Jurors returned a $12.5 million verdict in favor of the plaintiffs after the trial, including a $1.5 million in punitive damages against Chesterwood Village and its operators.

Jurors unanimously agreed that Chesterwood Village “breached the standard of care that the breach caused her injuries and death.”

They said the defendants violated Ohio’s Nursing Home Residents’ Bill of Rights, which led to Combs’ death.

Combs’ daughter, Rita Combs-Jordan, said that her mother was a part of their life, their thread, and that the verdict is justice for her.

“We are without her now, but in her honor, we feel as though she is with justice. For our family, it is not about a monetary number,” said Combs-Jordan.

Lawyers said they expect the defendants to pursue post-trial motions and or an appeal of the ruling.

In a statement obtained by WCPO from Chesterwood Advanced Therapy and Nursing Care said they are aware of the verdict and “strongly disagree” with it, along with planning to explore their legal options.

The full statement from the nursing home is below:

“We are aware of the recent preliminary verdict in a case involving events that occurred several years ago under a prior clinical leadership team. We strongly disagree with the verdict and are reviewing our legal options, including an appeal. Because the legal process remains ongoing, we cannot comment further on specific allegations.

Our commitment to providing compassionate, high-quality care to our residents remains unchanged. The Chesterwood Advanced Therapy Center continues to maintain a 5-Star rating from Medicare, including a 5-Star Quality Measure rating, and it has also been recognized with the AHCA/NCAL Bronze National Quality Award, reflecting both the high standard of care our team delivers and our commitment to continuous improvement.

We remain focused on what matters most—providing compassionate, high-quality care for our residents, supporting our families, and continuing to earn the trust of the communities we serve.

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