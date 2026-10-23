Jury convicts Ohio man accused of killing deputy

Rodney Hinton, Jr., appears in court to learn the verdict in his murder trial on Friday, Oct. 23, 2026.

CINCINNATI — A jury reached a verdict in the trial of a man accused of hitting and killing a Hamilton County Sheriff’s deputy last spring.

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Rodney Hinton, Jr. was found guilty of murder, two counts of reckless homicide, and two counts of felonious assault on Friday, our news partners at WCPO in Cincinnati reported.

A judge approved the two reckless homicide charges to be considered as lesser charges to the two aggravated murder charges Hinton faced.

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The verdict came on the jury’s third day of deliberations.

As News Center 7 previoulsy reported, Hinton was on trial for the killing of Deputy Larry Henderson near the University of Cincinnati on May 2, 2025.

Investigators said Hinton hit and killed Henderson a day after his son was shot and killed by Cincinnati Police.

As WCPO reported, the final days of testimony in his trial centered on Hinton’s mental health and whether he understood that his actions were wrong when the crash happened.

Hinton had pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity, with his attorneys arguing his severe mental illness prevented him from understanding the wrongfulness of his actions.

Prosecutors said Hinton deliberately targeted the deputy after watching the body camera footage of his son Ryan Hinton’s death.

Hinton is scheduled to be sentenced next month.

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