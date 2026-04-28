Jury finds man guilty of leading multiple law enforcement agencies on chase in Greene County

GREENE COUNTY — A Jamestown man has been convicted of leading multiple law enforcement agencies on a chase late last year.

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Steven Neikirk, 46, was found guilty of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, the Greene County Prosecutor’s Office confirmed on Tuesday.

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The charge stemmed from a chase that took place on Nov. 3.

Prosecutors said a Greene County Sheriff Deputy was conducting a station traffic enforcement outside of Jamestown when he saw Neikirk commit a marked lanes violation.

When the deputy ran Neikirk’s license plate, he learned he was driving with a suspended license and tried to conduct a traffic stop on him, at which time Neikirk drove off at a high rate of speed on Old U.S. 35.

During the chase, Neikirk drove through several fields that had just been harvested, according to prosecutors.

After additional deputies and Jamestown police officers joined the chase, a supervisor called it off for public safety reasons.

Hours later, Neikirk was spotted near his parents’ home in Jamestown. He was later located by a Jamestown Police sergeant and a Cedarville Police officer trying to run away through the woods near the back of the property.

The Cedarville officer had to use his taser to take Neikirk in custody, according to prosecutors.

Neikirk faces a lifetime suspension of his driver’s license, a fine of up to $5,000, and up to 18 months in jail. His sentencing date has not been set at this time.

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