Jury finds man guilty of shooting, killing girlfriend in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD — A jury recently found a man guilty of killing his girlfriend in Springfield last year.

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After a three-day trial, Marcus Hasan was found guilty on three counts of murder, two counts of felonious assault, and one count of domestic violence on Thursday, according to Clark County Court of Common Pleas records.

Marcus Hasan (Clark County Jail)

As News Center 7 previously reported, Hasan was arrested after 28-year-old Iesha Givens was shot and killed in July 2025.

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The shooting happened around 3:45 p.m. on E. Cecil Street in Springfield.

Hasan reportedly called 911 and said he shot his girlfriend, according to a previous News Center 7 report.

When they got to the scene, they found Givens shot multiple times in the living room. She died at the scene.

When interviewed by police, Hasan said that an argument led up to the shooting, according to court documents.

Clark County Prosecutor Daniel Driscoll thanks his co-counsel, Springfield police, Ohio BCI, and the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office for their work on this case.

“Finally, I ask that you say a prayer for Iesha Givens’ family to try to help them to continue to heal from their terrible loss,” Driscoll said in a Facebook post.

Hasan’s sentencing has been scheduled for April 23 at 10 a.m., according to court records.

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