Jury finds Tennessee man guilty of killing man at Fairborn apartments

FAIRBORN — A Tennessee man has been convicted of killing another man in Fairborn last year.

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A Greene County jury found 39-year-old Brandon Peters guilty on Friday of two counts of murder and felonious assault, and the accompanying firearm specifications, according to the Greene County Prosecutor’s Office.

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The charges stemmed from the deadly shooting of Cievion Smith in June 2025.

As News Center 7 previously reported, Smith was shot and killed outside his apartment complex near June Drive and Williams Street on the evening of June 9.

Surveillance video from the apartment complex showed a person in a black truck shoot Smith and drive away.

Using the FLOCK camera system, prosecutors said police determined the suspect was driving south on Interstate 75.

Vehicle registration information identified Peters as the suspect.

Police obtained a phone number for Peters and found him in Oak Grove, Kentucky.

He first refused to identify himself to Oak Grove Police, but was found to have the gun that was used to shoot Smith.

Peters claimed self-defense during his trial, but was ultimately convicted by the jury.

He faces 20 years to life in prison.

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