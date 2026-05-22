Jury reaches verdict in murder of 22-year-old landscaper

Travis Jackson being taken into custody after verdict was read

DAYTON — A jury has reached a verdict in the trial of a man accused of killing a 22-year-old landscaper.

News Center 7’s Mike Campbell was in court as the verdict was announced. He will have the latest LIVE on News Center 7 at 5:00.

Travis Jackson was found guilty on all counts in the murder of Tanner Staggs last September.

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Staggs was shot and killed on Sept. 18, 2025.

Police said the confrontation began when Jackson came out of his home and noticed some grass clippings on his car.

Prosecutors said he demanded the crew clean it off and escalated the situation.

But Jackson’s lawyer said that he made a reasonable request.

Staggs was shot twice by Jackson.

This story will be updated.