Jury selection to start in Caleb Flynn murder trial in Miami County

TROY — Prosecutors and defense lawyers will start questioning potential jurors on Thursday morning in a murder trial that is getting national attention in Miami County.

Caleb Flynn is accused of killing his wife, Ashley, inside their Tipp City home earlier this year, then staging the house to look like a home invasion.

Police said the couple’s two young daughters were home at the time and sleeping when this happened.

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News Center 7’s John Bedell has been following this story for months, and he talked with a legal expert about what the jury selection process will look like.

Jury selection will take place inside the historic Miami County Courthouse. A courtroom that holds around 150 people will be used to seat 12 jurors and like two alternates to hear the high-profile murder case.

Tom Hagel, Professor of Law Emeritus at the University of Dayton School of Law, has been a lawyer for 50 years. He’s also a retired acting judge and a former public defender.

News Center 7 talked to Hagel about what the defense and prosecution will be working toward during jury selection on Thursday.

“They’re looking for a fair and impartial jury, meaning jurors that have not been influenced too much by publicity, don’t have any preconceived notions and don’t have any prejudices, what have you,” Hagel said.

The court has set aside two days for jury selection. It could take more or less time than that to seat a jury.

“I just hope that there is a big enough jury pool to ultimately seat a jury with alternatives,” Hagel said.

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