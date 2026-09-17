Jury selection starts today in Caleb Flynn murder trial

TROY — Prosecutors and defense lawyers will start questioning potential jurors in a murder trial that has gained national attention in Miami County.

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News Center 7’s Taylor Robertson has more on how both sides have prepped for today LIVE on News Center 7 Daybreak from 4:25 a.m. until 7 a.m.

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Caleb Flynn is accused of killing his wife, Ashley, inside their Tipp City home earlier this year, then staging the house to look like a home invasion.

Police said the couple’s two young daughters were home at the time and sleeping when this happened.

News Center 7 has followed this story for months.

Jury selection starts today inside the historic Miami County Courthouse.

A courtroom that holds around 150 people will be used to seat 12 jurors and likely two alternates to hear the high-profile murder case.

A Tipp City man said that his daughter was friends with Ashley Flynn. Our news crew spoke with him about the trial starting.

“I think the jurors will be picked because I still believe that god will touch the trial. I mean, you know, he’s in control,” said Don Watson. “We don’t see that much talked about, but I think that through the whole situation, God will be in control.”

News Center 7 also spoke with Tom Hagel, Professor of Law Emeritus at the University of Dayton School of Law, who has been a lawyer for 50 years. He’s also a retired acting judge and a former public defender.

We asked Hagel about what the defense and prosecution will be working toward during jury selection on Thursday.

“They’re looking for a fair and impartial jury, meaning jurors that have not been influenced too much by publicity, don’t have any preconceived notions, and don’t have any prejudices, what have you,” he said.

The court has set aside two days for jury selection.

It could take more or less time than that to seat a jury.

News Center 7 will continue to update this developing story.

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