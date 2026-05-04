‘Just breaks my heart;’ Neighbors heartbroken after woman dies in Greene Co. house fire

BELLBROOK — Neighbors are in mourning after a woman died in a house fire in Greene County on Sunday.

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News Center 7’s Malik Patterson shares reactions from a heartbroken Bellbrook neighborhood tonight on News Center 7 at 11:00.

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>>RELATED: 62-year old woman dead, man critical after fire in Greene County

Firefighters responded around 4:14 a.m. to the 80 block of Brookwood Drive on a reported house fire, according to a previous News Center 7 report.

Neighbors said they woke up and saw a bright light through their windows. They called 911.

“Just broke my heart, because somebody died, that somebody lost their life, and she wasn’t that old,” said Diane Scheffer.

She told Patterson that she lives near the neighborhood but heard all the sirens.

“It’s just sad because we don’t know how the fire started. All we know is they’ve been down there all day,” said Scheffer.

Fire officials identified the woman as Leslie Wheeler, 62.

A man is also in critical condition, Bellbrook Fire Chief Anthony Bizzarro confirmed to News Center 7.

The couple’s adult daughter was also injured. She was treated and released from the hospital.

An officer was hospitalized due to smoke inhalation.

News Center 7 will continue to update this developing story.

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