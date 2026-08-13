‘Just kept getting higher;’ Woman recounts being rescued from car during historic Wayne Co. flooding

A Wayne County woman says she had to be rescued from her car after being trapped in high water as the county continues to see historic flooding.

‘Just kept getting higher;’ Woman recounts being rescued from car during historic Wayne Co. flooding

WAYNE COUNTY — A Wayne County woman says she had to be rescued from her car after being trapped in high water as the county continues to see historic flooding.

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Delana Oaks said rainy days mean a lot of food orders to deliver in Wayne County, but on this rainy day, roads flooded fast.

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“When I got out close to where the delivery was, there was a high water sign on the right-hand side of the road,” Oaks said. “And the left-hand side of the road, there wasn’t that much water, so I just drove to the left side of the road and went a little ways and started getting deeper and deeper; and then all of the sudden, then there’s just a lot of water.”

For 15 minutes, Oaks was stuck in her car, in flooded water.

“Just kept getting higher and higher,” she said, adding that it was almost up to her chest.

A photo of the car showed the water almost reaching its roof.

“The fire truck came, and they backed up to me, and got a hold of the car, and they pulled the car back a little bit, and then I opened the door, and they had two guys that helped me out,” she explained.

As reported on News Center 7 at 11, Oaks was one of 32 people first responders have rescued from floodwater so far.

Wayne County Emergency Management Agency told News Center 7 that this flooding is historic, prompting the county to be placed under a Level 3 Travel Warning. That means no one but emergency responders should be on the roads.

“Don’t do what I did,” Oaks said. “And when you see a high water sign, just stop and turn around.”

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