Juvenile dead after crash in Montgomery County

MIAMI TOWNSHIP — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a single-vehicle crash that happened Saturday night, which left a juvenile dead.

Crews responded to Bear Creek Road near South Union Road in Miami Township around 11:30 p.m., according to a spokesperson.

During the initial investigation, officers revealed that a 2006 Honda Civic, which was operated by a juvenile, was traveling northeast on Bear Creek Road.

The driver traveled off the right side of the road and struck a fence before coming to a stop.

The juvenile was the only person inside the vehicle during the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation by the Dayton Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

