Juvenile flown to hospital after crash in Butler Co., fire officials say

MADISON TWP. — A medical helicopter flew a juvenile to the hospital after a crash in Butler County early Sunday.
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The Madison Township Fire Department said in a social media post that medics responded to the 5700 block of Trenton Franklin Road just after 1 a.m.
Dispatchers received an initial call about a person lying in the road, according to the social media post.
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When medics arrived, they discovered that a juvenile had possibly been hit by a vehicle while on a bicycle.
They determined that the patient was seriously injured and requested a medical helicopter.
CareFlight transported the child to a local hospital.
The crash remains under investigation.
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