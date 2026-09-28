Juvenile flown to hospital after crash in Butler Co., fire officials say

Crash Trenton Franklin Rd Madison Twp Photo contributed by Madison Township Fire Department (via Facebook) (Madison Township Fire Department (via Facebook))
By John Tisdell, WHIO.com

MADISON TWP. — A medical helicopter flew a juvenile to the hospital after a crash in Butler County early Sunday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The Madison Township Fire Department said in a social media post that medics responded to the 5700 block of Trenton Franklin Road just after 1 a.m.

Dispatchers received an initial call about a person lying in the road, according to the social media post.

TRENDING STORIES:

When medics arrived, they discovered that a juvenile had possibly been hit by a vehicle while on a bicycle.

They determined that the patient was seriously injured and requested a medical helicopter.

CareFlight transported the child to a local hospital.

The crash remains under investigation.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

@2026 Cox Media Group

On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-909-5991

    The K-Club Newsletter