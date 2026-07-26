Juvenile hospitalized after being struck by vehicle

Juvenile hospitalized after being struck by vehicle

RICHMOND, Indiana — A juvenile was hospitalized after being struck by a vehicle on Saturday.

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Around 12:30 p.m., police officers and medics responded to the area of Park Lane and Sylvan Nook Drive in Richmond, Indiana, after a report of a juvenile who had been struck by a vehicle.

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The juvenile was transported to Reid Health for medical treatment.

Details on their injuries have not been released at this time.

The crash remains under investigation by the Richmond Police Department.

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