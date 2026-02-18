Juvenile hurt in shooting on I-75

CINCINNATI — A juvenile was shot along Interstate 75 in Cincinnati on Tuesday, according to our media partner WCPO-9 TV.
Cincinnati police responded to reports of a shooting on I-75 southbound near the Western Hill Viaduct just after 1 p.m.
A juvenile was injured, but their injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening, WCPO-9 reported.
Police didn’t provide the age of the juvenile.
The investigation into this shooting is ongoing, and additional details weren’t immediately available.
