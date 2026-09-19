Juvenile killed, 4 others injured after vehicle crashes into tree

Juvenile killed, four others injured after vehicle crashes into tree

GARY CITY, Indiana — A juvenile was killed, and four other people were injured after a vehicle crashed into a tree at an Indiana park.

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The crash happened just before 3:30 a.m. on Saturday at Gas City Park in Gas City, Indiana.

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The preliminary investigation by the Indiana State Police (ISP) determined that a Hyundai Elantra was traveling southbound on a roadway near Duck Walk Run when the vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree.

The reason the vehicle left the roadway remains under investigation at this time, but speed is considered to be a contributing factor, according to the ISP.

Despite lifesaving efforts, the juvenile driver of the Hyundai Elantra was pronounced dead at the scene by the Grant County Coroner’s Office.

The driver’s identity has not been released at this time.

Four other occupants were inside the vehicle, three of whom were juveniles.

Two occupants were airlifted from the scene to area hospitals, while two additional occupants were transported by ambulance to local hospitals.

The crash remains under investigation by the Indiana State Police Crash Reconstruction Team.

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