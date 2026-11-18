SPRINGFIELD — The Kenton Ridge Marching Cougar Band has been selected to perform at halftime at an upcoming game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Cleveland Browns.
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The team shared a video on social media today where Bridget Linton, in-game and event host for the Browns, told the band that they’ve been selected as the winners of the 2026 March to Midfield competition.
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With the win, they’ll get the chance to play at halftime on Dec. 6 when the Bengals travel to Huntington Bank Field for the AFC North matchup.
The students will also get exclusive T-shirts and a gameday experience tailgate.
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