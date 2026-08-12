Kettering City Councilman Bob Scott dies at 68

KETTERING — The City of Kettering is mourning the loss of a city councilmember.

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District 2 City Councilman Bob Scott died Tuesday morning, the city announced in a release. He was 68.

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Scott was first elected to Kettering City Council in 2021 and was re-elected in 2023. He also served on many committees and boards.

The city remembered him as a champion of Kettering’s small businesses and an advocate for economic development and redevelopment.

“I don’t think anyone cared more about Kettering and its success than Bob did. He grew up here, he built his life here, and he never stopped giving back to the place that raised him,” Matt Greeson, Kettering City Manager, said in a statement.

Greeson added that Scott loved his community “fully, loyally, and with his whole heart.”

Scott’s son Rob, Kettering Clerk of Courts and a former Vice Mayor and City Councilman, shared the following tribute with the city:

“My father loved the City of Kettering and Kettering City Schools with all his heart. Kettering wasn’t just where he lived — it was his home, his community and his passion. He spent countless hours giving back to the people he cared about, whether coaching young athletes at the Kettering Recreation Center, officiating basketball games, volunteering through the Kettering Dor-Wood Optimist Club, or serving six years on Kettering City Council. He believed serving others was one of life’s greatest callings. He took pride in helping young people succeed, strengthening the community he loved and making Kettering a better place for future generations. His legacy is not measured by titles or accomplishments, but by the lives he touched, the friendships he built and the lasting impact he left on the city he loved so deeply. Of all the people whose lives he influenced, there is no one he impacted more than me. I was blessed to call him my father, and I carry his lessons, his love for this community, and his commitment to helping others with me every day.”

Scott is survived by his wife, Letty, their three children, and four grandchildren.

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