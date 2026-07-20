Kettering fire department awards four women for saving a man’s life

KETTERING — Four women, two who have medical training, were recognized for saving a man’s life.

The Kettering Fire Department gave Citizens Awards for their quick thinking.

News Center 7’s Amber Jenkins was in Kettering on Monday and spoke with the man who said words cannot describe his gratitude.

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Jeff Simons was on a tennis court playing as he had for decades. But the court almost became his deathbed.

“I’m forever grateful. I think about them all the time. I’m still trying to process the whole experience,” he said. “I just know that I collapsed the last thing. I knew we were changing sides and two days later, I woke up and my wife, Amanda, was next to me.”

The man is alive because of Beth Brown, Cindy Alcorn, Heather Valentie, and Terry Stark, who sprang into action when they saw Simons collapse.

“He was on his stomach when we got to him, so we had to roll him over, realized he had no pulse, was not responding, so immediately started CPR. The girls all got the AED ready, and then we shocked him,” Brown said.

It took three more shocks to kickstart his pulse. Then, the Kettering Fire Department took him to a local hospital.

Now, three months later, the Kettering Fire Department recognized the four women with a citizen award. It’s a reminder of their impact.

“Kind of got into my rhythm and acted, and it was a privilege beyond belief to take care of him,” Brown said.

Simons is now back to playing tennis, something that he loves to do.

“It’s been a trying three months. But at the same time, I feel like I made a good recovery. I’m back. I’m playing tennis, and biking and doing all the things I’ve done before. I’m also a professor at the University of Maryland’s Global Campus. I teach online, so I’m right back to that work as well,” Simons said.

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