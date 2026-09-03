Kettering Health begins $15 million renovation at Greene Memorial Hospital

XENIA — Kettering Health started its $15 million renovation project at Greene Memorial Hospital.

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Two years ago, Kettering Health said it would close Greene Memorial and replace it with a new medical center.

“We’ve lived here about 10 years,” Dick Orr said.

Orr and his wife live right across the street from the site formerly known as Greene Memorial Hospital.

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In the summer of 2024, Kettering Health said it wanted to close and replace Greene Memorial.

News Center 7 also reported that the city of Xenia wanted to acquire the site from Kettering Health.

The city told us then about concerns over drastic reductions in services and staffing, and the maintenance and condition of large sections of the old hospital that the city said have been sitting vacant and unused.

Kettering says sections of the health center and one of the buildings on campus that are not in use are being demolished to make room for more parking.

Across town, crews are making progress on building the new Xenia health center right next door to the Xenia YMCA.

Kettering Health has previously told News Center 7 this $25 million health center will provide primary care, on-demand walk-in care, lab services, and imaging.

Part of two construction projects the health network has going on in Xenia.

“We’re tickled to see the hospital there as a building that they keep up,” Orr said.

Kettering Health said it estimates the renovation work here at Greene Memorial will be done by the end of the year.

And that the construction of the new Xenia Health Center will be finished by the end of 2028.

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