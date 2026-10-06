Kettering Health ending Medicare Advantage Contract with Anthem

KETTERING — Kettering Health is not renewing its contract with Medicare Advantage insurer Anthem, the healthcare network announced on Tuesday.

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Patients enrolled in these plans can continue to receive care at Kettering Health facilities through Dec. 31, 2026.

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The health system attributed the decision to administrative burdens and financial shortfalls caused by payment reductions and claim denials.

Kettering Health added that Anthem’s reimbursement rates have consistently remained below those of traditional Medicare and have failed to keep pace with inflation.

“Kettering Health remains committed to patients with these plans and is collaborating with RetireMed, a trusted local Medicare advisory group, to help patients explore their options and transition to coverage that will allow them to continue their care uninterrupted. RetireMed will provide free, personalized guidance throughout the upcoming Annual Enrollment Period (AEP),” Kettering Health said in a statement.

AEP runs from Oct. 15, 2026 through Dec. 7, 2026, during which time patients will be able to switch plans and sign up for new coverage to maintain in-network access.

The changes take effect on Jan. 1, 2027.

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