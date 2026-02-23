Kettering Health to increase investment in Greene County hospital renovation

XENIA — Kettering Health is planning to increase its investment in Greene County, which includes additional plans at Kettering Health Greene Memorial and the construction timelines for the new Kettering Health Xenia Health Center.

The healthcare network announced an additional $5 million for its investment in Greene Memorial, bringing the total investment for the project to $15 million.

As News Center 7 previously reported, the money will go toward modernizing and renovating the hospital.

Renovations are expected to be completed by the end of 2026.

Kettering Health previously announced that $25 million would also be invested in constructing Kettering Health Xenia Health Center, an outpatient health center.

The healthcare network plans to break ground on the new 24,000-square-foot center this spring.

Construction of the new health center is expected to be completed by the end of 2028, Kettering Health confirmed on Monday.

Ethan Reynolds, Mayor of Xenia, said the investments mark “a new dawn” for the city and its relationship with Kettering Health and Greene Memorial Hospital.

“Kettering Health’s $15 million investment to keep Greene Memorial open, while responsibly removing outdated and unused wings, protects critical healthcare services for Xenia residents and ensures there will be no loss of care,” Reynolds said. “In fact, this partnership positions our community to gain expanded services and modernized facilities. With over $40 million going into this community, it reflects a shared commitment to smart growth, access to care, and meeting people where they are. This is what strong regional partnership looks like, and it sets Xenia on the path toward a stronger, healthier future.”

