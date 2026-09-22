Kettering Health to offer free hand surgery to eligible patients

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP — Kettering Health announced that applications for this year’s Hand Day Dayton are open.

This free event offers hand surgery to uninsured Dayton-area residents, according to a spokesperson.

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Eligible candidates are those who do not have medical insurance and are experiencing the following symptoms:

Numbness or tingling in the hands or fingers

Fingers that get “stuck” or are difficult to move

Painful lumps or bumps in the hand or wrist

Candidates will be scheduled for a free one-on-one consultation on Sunday, Sept. 27, to determine if surgery is right for them.

Surgeries will then be scheduled for Sunday, Oct. 4, at the Hand Center of Excellence located at Kettering Health Washington Township.

Follow-up care will also be provided at no cost.

Those interested in scheduling a consultation should call 937-558-0184 or fill out the online application here.

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