Kettering Ice Rink may avoid demolition under new master plan

KETTERING — There is still a chance to save a local ice rink after a proposed plan to close and demolish the building.

Kettering City Council has approved a master plan that will allow a third party to help repair the Kettering Ice Rink.

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The approved Parks, Recreation, and Cultural Arts Department Master Plan will give the city the time and opportunity to talk with third parties about maintaining that ice arena.

City officials said that repairs and renovations for the arena are expensive, costing the city about $15 million.

Kettering Mayor Bryan Suddith said the deadline could get conversations going.

“We wrestled briefly with the February 1st deadline ourselves,” said Suddith.

He said that having the date pushes to make sure the conversations that are being had continue.

Suddith said, " That deadline does not require a full solution baked. We seem to be working toward it."

The ice rink could stay open for another season if a third party is interested in moving forward with a plan.

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