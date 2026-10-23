Kettering officials clear Fairmont vs. Beavercreek game after investigating threat

KETTERING — The Kettering Police Department determined there is no safety threat following a report of a threat directed at the Fairmont High School vs. Beavercreek football game at Roush Stadium.

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Law enforcement conducted an investigation and concluded the threat was not credible.

Kettering City School District administrators were informed at approximately 5 p.m. that a student had made a statement to others threatening violence at the athletic event.

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School leaders immediately contacted police, who conducted an evaluation and determined that players, coaches, and spectators are safe.

“Out of an abundance of caution and in our commitment to transparency, we wanted to make our community aware of the report since it was directed at a public district venue,” Kettering City School District administrators said.

The game will move forward as planned.

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