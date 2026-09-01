Kettering police seek suspect in gas station break-in

KETTERING — Police are looking for a suspect wanted for breaking into a Kettering gas station.
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Kettering Police Department shared surveillance photos of the suspect who is accused of breaking into the Marathon on Stroop Road.
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The alleged crime happened around 4:23 a.m. on Aug. 26.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at (937) 296-3301.
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