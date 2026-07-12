Kid’s dentist agrees to probation after using alcohol at work

A local dentist's license is on probation after admitting to seeing patients under the influence of alcohol.

Dentist on probation after admitting to see patients under the influence

XENIA — A kid’s dentist’s license is on probation after she admitted to seeing patients under the influence of alcohol.

Amber Wright went to The Ohio State Dental Board on Jan. 16, 2026, and admitted that she used alcohol before work and during lunch, according to a consent agreement from The Ohio State Dental Board.

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Wright is a dentist at Smile Wright in Xenia.

The agreement states that Wright’s dental license will be on probation for a minimum of five years.

She is also required to complete 15 hours of substance use disorder education and 10 hours of stress management education.

On March 22, 2026, Wright was cleared by a health professional to return to work after she sought out treatment at an inpatient care center.

Wright can continue to work with the recommendation that she continue her ongoing treatment and participate in continued monitoring and support as deemed appropriate by the Board.

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