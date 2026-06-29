Kids hold lemonade stand to raise money for animals in Greene County

Two families have turned a fun summertime hobby into an annual success.

Kids hold lemonade stand to raise money for animals in Greene County

XENIA — Two families have turned a fun summertime hobby into an annual success.

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As reported on News Center 7 at 11:00, they do a free lemonade stand where people can donate. It is held just once in the summer.

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Emma Adams, Eloise Boggs, Theodore Boggs, and Peyton Adams came up with an idea three years ago.

“We thought that since it’s summer and it’s hot outside, people need a really good refreshment,” said Emma Adams.

Their annual lemonade stand raised $500 last week.

With all that money, the kids decided to donate to two places: the Greene County Animal Shelter and the Cat Shelter.

“Most animals don’t have that much care, and most animal shelters don’t have everything they need, so I donated some of the money,” said Emma.

Peyton Adams and Theo Boggs said they have ideas for who they want to raise money for next.

“I’m donating my money so that I can hang out with my friends at Great Wolf Lodge,” said Peyton.

“I want to help people to learn about God, and I want to help the church,” said Theo.

Heather Boggs said they love how caring the kids are.

“They’re caring kids that they’ve always, they’re always thinking of other people and wanting to help each other out,” she said.

The families are planning their next lemonade stand or car wash so they can make the next donations.

The parents said that they are trying to find the scheduling to make it open.

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