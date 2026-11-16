Hundreds of cars have been stolen this year across the Miami Valley, with most of them taken in Dayton.

DAYTON — Hundreds of cars have been stolen this year across the Miami Valley, with most of them taken in Dayton.

Police said kids are often the ones committing the devastating crimes.

News Center 7’s Kylie Bridgeman dug into the stats, talked to people who woke up to empty driveways and those at the head of accountability.

Ciney Scates, of Dayton, said, “I feel violated.”

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Phone, wallet, keys, and maybe some caffeine are a reliable morning checklist before heading out the door for work. But car thieves need less than that to fuel their day.

“I’m upset,” Scates said.

She was sleeping when someone used a USB cord to hotwire her car, which was a blue Kia Optima. She was left without a reliable ride and had no choice but to take countless expensive Ubers.

“Now, you worry every time you come outside like, my gosh, is my car going to be out there,” Scates said.

She got in the driver’s seat, taking matters into her own hands, and went to look for the missing car herself.

“I was mad, and I was shocked, and then, of course, I cried because it’s like that’s my like that that you know. Why is y’all stealing people’s stuff?” Scates said.

Weeks later, things took a turn when she found her car. She found it damaged, with no license plate, and it was left in an alley.

She’s not the only victim upset in Montgomery County. News Center 7 took concerns and questions from victims to Dayton Police and a judge with Juvenile Court.

Lt. Randy Beane said, “A lot of people associate grand theft auto with being a non-violent crime. In our experience, we found that to be the total opposite case.”

Dayton Police said teens are often armed. A 12-year-old was arrested after assaulting a delivery driver. He was carrying two guns. Then, several kids ran from police in another stolen vehicle, where the cars were left trashed, destroyed, and wrecked.

“They’re blowing through stop signs, red lights, doing doughnuts, and just driving absolutely crazy,” Lt. Beane said.

Dayton Police have arrested 31 juveniles in connection with auto thefts in 2026. There have been a total of more than 1,100 stolen car attempts between January and October 2026.

Less than half of the cars that were taken have been recovered. Scates said she wants to form an auto theft task force, removing the burden from general assignment detectives.

“I try not to blame the parents because maybe they don’t know. But then I’ll be like, ‘you don’t know where your teenage kid is at 2 or 3 in the morning,’” Scates said.

She also wants courts to give harsher punishments. Prosecutors have filed 220 charges in connection with auto thefts in 2026 compared to 244 in 2025 and as many as 420 in 2023.

Some of those charges include grand theft auto, receiving stolen property, and unauthorized use of a vehicle.

In 2026, the court issued guilty verdicts on 70 percent of those charges.

Judge Helen Wallace with the Montgomery County Juvenile Court said, “So you can see where we’re trending down, but it’s obviously still a problem. And I think it’s something that affects the community.”

Wallace told News Center 7 that the court knows kids will make mistakes, but said the crimes are not taken lightly. They know positive outcomes require intentional effort.

“I would hope that they have learned that there’s care and support here, but also accountability,” Wallace said. She continued, “We try and meet their needs in an unofficial way so that they don’t have to come back.”

Saying, in a perfect world, every kid heading the wrong way will choose to make a U-turn. Scates said she’s not so sure.

“I feel like they need to get charged, and there’s no juvenile, especially if they’re repeat offenders,” Scates said.

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