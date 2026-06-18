Kings Island commemorates 30 years of Flight of Fear

MASON — Kings Island is celebrating 30 years of Flight of Fear.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Flight of Fear opened on June 18, 1996.

TRENDING STORIES:

“Happy anniversary to this one-of-a-kind coaster,” the park wrote on social media.

Kings Island also shared throwback photos from the ride’s construction and opening earlier this week.

The indoor rollercoaster catapults riders from zero to 54 mph in just four seconds, sending them into total darkness and through four inversions.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]