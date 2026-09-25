Kings Island’s Halloween Haunt returns with new attraction

Frights, food, and fun will take over Kings Island as Halloween Haunt starts this weekend.

Halloween Haunt starts this weekend at Kings Island

MASON — Kings Island Haunt returns on Friday, Sept. 25, with an all-new attraction.

Haunt will run on select nights between Sept. 25 and Oct. 31, according to a spokesperson.

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News Center 7’s Taylor Robertson is in Mason and will have a preview of Jason: Blood Reign Live on News Center 7 Daybreak

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A new attraction, Jason: Blood Reign, will make its debut during this year’s haunt.

Other attractions such as The Conjuring: Beyond Fear will also be returning.

Kings Island’s Halloween Haunt will feature seven haunted mazes, four immersive scare zones, four electric live shows, event-themed foods and merchandise, and an entire park transformed.

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