Kings Island’s Halloween Haunt returns with new attraction

MASON — Kings Island Haunt returns on Friday, Sept. 25, with an all-new attraction.
Haunt will run on select nights between Sept. 25 and Oct. 31, according to a spokesperson.
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News Center 7’s Taylor Robertson is in Mason and will have a preview of Jason: Blood Reign Live on News Center 7 Daybreak
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A new attraction, Jason: Blood Reign, will make its debut during this year’s haunt.
Other attractions such as The Conjuring: Beyond Fear will also be returning.
Kings Island’s Halloween Haunt will feature seven haunted mazes, four immersive scare zones, four electric live shows, event-themed foods and merchandise, and an entire park transformed.
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