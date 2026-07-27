Kitchen fire sends 1 person to hospital in Dayton

DAYTON — One person was injured in a fire at a Dayton home late Sunday night.
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The fire was reported around 11:32 p.m. in the first block of E. Beachwood Avenue.
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First arriving crews found a small kitchen fire inside a two-story home.
One resident was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
No firefighters were injured while on the scene.
An investigation revealed that the fire was the cause of a cooking accident, according to an update from the Dayton Fire Department on Monday.
The fire caused about $6,000 in damages.
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