‘Knew it would be a mess;’ Cambridge City man takes News Center 7 inside flood-damaged home

As another storm system heads toward the Miami Valley, people in Wayne County are still dealing with damage already done by historic flooding this week.

CAMBRIDGE CITY, Wayne County — As another storm system heads toward the Miami Valley, people in Wayne County are still dealing with damage already done by historic flooding this week.

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When the floodwater receded in Cambridge City, it left behind much more than mud.

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Jim Walker welcomed News Center 7 into his home after he broke down his back door to get back inside since water flooded it.

“I didn’t figure it would be this disorganized,” Walker told News Center 7. “I knew it would be a mess.”

As shown on News Center 7 at 11:00, caked-up mud, out-of-place furniture, and decades of family history were scattered around Walker’s house.

His family has lived there for three decades. They’ve raised kids, grandkids, and now a third generation of Walkers there.

“You come back here, it was always a relief, you know, to be back at your home, but just that. And, like I’ve said, the kids growing up here,” Walker said.

He said pictures are extra special now, knowing his home might be lost.

“The hard things are probably going to be worse when I get to the pictures, you know, saving that,” he said.

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