Kroger now offering prescription delivery options

CINCINNATI — Kroger shoppers can now get their prescriptions delivered with their groceries.

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Kroger announced on Monday that customers can now recieved prescriptions and groceries together, powered by Instacart.

This expands Kroger’s delivery services to offer more convenient ways to recieved eligible prescriptions.

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The new delivery option is available through the Kroger App and online and gives customers added flexibility when picking up prescriptions.

“Combining pharmacy services into the everyday shopping experience makes it possible for more families to manage their health in a convenient and efficient way,” Michelle Izor, the Cincinnati/Dayton Division Health and Wellness Leader, said. “This launch offers more delivery options for certain prescriptions filled by the same Kroger pharmacy teams that customers know and trust.”

Customers must enroll in ‘My prescriptions’ and online pay to be eligible for prescription delivery. Delivery eligibility may vary by medication type, delivery address type, or local regulations.

“The new delivery option reinforces Kroger’s commitment to meeting customers where they are – in store, online or at home – with convenient access to the food and eligible prescriptions they need,” the company said in a statement.

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