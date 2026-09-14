Kroger plans to support Miami Valley families during Hunger Action Month

DAYTON — Kroger is making a plan to support families in the Miami Valley during Hunger Action Month.
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On Monday morning, volunteers packed 5,000 meals at The Foodbank for local families experiencing food insecurity.
Hunger Action Month is every September and serves as a nationwide call to action to raise awareness of food insecurity and inspire communities to take steps to help end hunger.
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